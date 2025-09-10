Dacoit New Poster Out: On Anurag kashyap's Birthday Team Unveils Exclusive Glimpses Of The Fearless Cop Swamy!

In a special birthday tribute, the makers of Dacoit unveiled exclusive glimpses of Anurag Kashyap, who essays the role of Swamy, a fearless and uncompromising cop in the upcoming film. The striking visuals of Anurag Kashyap in an intense and commanding look as an Ayyappa devotee have sparked excitement among audiences, raising anticipation for the high-octane action-drama love saga.

Starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, Dacoit is a much-awaited pan-India action drama that promises a gripping and emotional cinematic experience.

The film follows the journey of an enraged convict seeking revenge on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him. As he hatches a dangerous plan to entrap her, the story unfolds into an emotionally charged saga of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, Dacoit is an ambitious project produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, with the story and screenplay penned by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Currently, filming is underway in Hyderabad, followed by an extensive schedule in Maharashtra. The film is slated for a pan India release on christmas 2025.