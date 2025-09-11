Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 Date Revealed! All You Need To Know

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFF) 2025 is set to mark a monumental milestone, celebrating 10 glorious years of Indian cinema on a global stage. Honouring the legacy of Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke - the Father of Indian Cinema, DPIFF has grown into one of the nation's most prestigious award ceremonies and film festivals, uniting legendary icons and emerging talent under one emblem of cinematic excellence.

The 2024 edition was a glittering affair, graced by luminaries including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nayanthara, Rani Mukerji, Shahid Kapoor and many more, reaffirming the festival's status as a platform that celebrates both stardom and artistry. The annual award ceremony witnesses the presence of celebrities, industry veterans, ministry delegates, government dignitaries, distinguished members of the film fraternity, and media personnel, making it a true convergence of talent, influence, and creativity.

This year, the 10th edition promises to be grander than ever, featuring a star-studded celebration with captivating performances and a cinematic tribute to India's rich film heritage, showcasing stories from North to South. The festival continues to champion emerging voices through its Global Short Film Festival, which has drawn outstanding participation from filmmakers across the world, making it one of the most dynamic highlights of the occasion.

Sources indicate that renowned international personalities are also expected to attend, further establishing DPIFF as a truly global celebration of storytelling and creativity. Speaking about this landmark edition, Mr. Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF, said:

"As we step into our 10th year, the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards will celebrate the universal magic of cinema like never before. This edition will be a grand gathering where legends, emerging creators, and audiences come together to honour the stories that move the world."

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, taking place on 29th & 30th October in Mumbai, promises to be a magical convergence of talent, storytelling, and spectacle, a true celebration of cinema's enduring legacy and its global impact.