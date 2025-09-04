Darasing Khurana Reflects on Debut Co-Stars Harnaaz Sandhu & Simrat Kaur As Their Films Face Box Office Clash

Darasing Khurana, actor and Commonwealth Global Youth Ambassador, recently shared a heartfelt moment of nostalgia as two of his former co-stars, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu and Simrat Kaur, prepare for the release of their new films - both hitting theaters on the same day.

The trio first came together in 2022 with the Punjabi action-comedy Bai Ji Kuttange, directed by Smeep Kang. The film marked a milestone for all three: it was Khurana's acting debut after winning the title of Mr. India International, while Harnaaz Sandhu made her first on-screen appearance before going on to win the coveted Miss Universe 2021 crown. Simrat Kaur, already making a name for herself in the South Indian film industry, rounded out the ensemble cast alongside veterans Dev Kharoud, Upasana Singh, and Gurpreet Ghuggi.

Since then, their careers have taken different directions. Harnaaz is now debuting in the high-octane Bollywood film Bhaaghi-4, starring alongside Tiger Shroff and Sonam Bajwa. Simrat, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of The Bengal Files, a film that has been generating considerable anticipation, directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Khurana took to Instagram to express his pride in seeing both women flourish, noting the unique coincidence of their films releasing on the same day. "It's a moment of happiness and nostalgia," he shared. "Having worked with both Harnaaz and Simrat early in their journeys, it's incredible to now see them shine so brightly. I wish them both nothing but success and happiness as they take on this exciting new chapter, and may their hard work continue to inspire many."

While Harnaaz and Simrat continue to captivate audiences on screen, Khurana himself has expanded his horizons beyond cinema. As the Commonwealth Global Youth Ambassador, he now works on international policymaking and advocacy, representing youth voices across nations.