De De Pyaar De 2 Song: Get Ready To Turn Up The Volume With 3 Shaukk By Karan Aujla, Song Out Tomorrow!

De De Pyaar De 2 Song Get Ready To Turn Up The Volume

Put on your dancing shoes as the Pyaar vs Parivaar soundtrack just got a Punjabi twist! Karan Aujla brings is all set to bring his signature vibe with 3 Shaukk, a high-energy party anthem that's sure to rule the charts. The song releases tomorrow

De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar and Luv Films Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. The film is set for a theatrical release on 14th November, 2025.

X