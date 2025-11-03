De De Pyaar De 2 Song: Get Ready To Turn Up The Volume With 3 Shaukk By Karan Aujla, Song Out Tomorrow!

Put on your dancing shoes as the Pyaar vs Parivaar soundtrack just got a Punjabi twist! Karan Aujla brings is all set to bring his signature vibe with 3 Shaukk, a high-energy party anthem that's sure to rule the charts. The song releases tomorrow

De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar and Luv Films Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. The film is set for a theatrical release on 14th November, 2025.