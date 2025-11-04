De De Pyaar De 2 Song: Meezaan Jafri Shakes A Leg With Javed Jaffrey From 3 Shaukk Song Out Now

It's the season of chartbusters with 3 Shaukk song from De De Pyaar De 2! Starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri and Javed Jaffrey among others, the song boasts peppy tunes and high-energy Punjabi tones that set the vibe for parties and festivities. Meezaan Jafri, in particular, steals the show by resembling Ajay Devgn's signature entry and 'Singham' moves that add an extra layer of zest to the already-fiery track!

Though the full song bursts with flavours, it's Meezaan and Javed Jaffrey's energy on the dance floor that emerges as the highlight. In addition to this, his chemistry with Rakul Preet Singh and camaraderie with R Madhavan brings the whole song together.

Sung by Avvy Sra, Karan Aujla and Jyotica Tangri, 3 Shaukk is penned by Jaani and Karan Aujla, with infectious music by Avvy Sra - and it makes for a perfect party track!

3 Shaukk song is an absolute blast, and all of us had incredible fun shooting for it. The song is loud, and it's brimming with Punjabi feels - so the energy was absolutely high! But there was something entirely different about sharing the dance floor with Dad. We've always danced together, but doing it together in front of the camera, for the film, was a full circle moment for me. And it's something that I'd never say no to!" he says