De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer Release Date, Timings: When Will Trailer Of Ajay Devgn-Rakul’s Film Be Out? UPDATE

De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer Release Date Update: Bollywood is gearing up for another treat for moviegoers as De De Pyaar De 2, one of 2025's most anticipated films, prepares to hit theaters. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the romantic-comedy is produced by T-Series and Luv Films. A sequel to the 2019 hit De De Pyaar De, the movie will see Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reprising their characters.

Since the announcement of De De Pyaar De 2, excitement has been mounting among fans who are eager to see what the second part has to offer for fans. Fans are already counting down the days for a cinematic experience that promises to be memorable and entertaining.

DE DE PYAAR DE 2 TRAILER RELEASE DATE, TIMINGS

Fans can mark their calendars for October 14 as the makers are set to finally unveil the trailer. As the trailer release event is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM, the trailer is likely to premiere between 6-6:30 PM.

DE DE PYAAR DE 2 THEATRICAL RELEASE DATE: HERE'S WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE FILM

Bollywood fans are in for a treat as Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reprise their roles as Ashish and Ayesha in the much-awaited sequel, De De Pyaar De 2. Following the success of the first film, this installment promises double the fun, double the madness, and double the family drama.

This time, Ashish steps into Ayesha's family home, setting the stage for hilarious situations and heartwarming moments. Will their age-gap romance charm everyone, or will it create more chaos? One thing is certain - the sequel is packed with entertainment from start to finish.

Alongside Devgn and Singh, the film features Jaaved Jaaferi and welcomes new additions to the cast, including R. Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri, Gautami Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta, adding fresh dynamics and layers to the story.

For those unaware, De De Pyaar De 2 is confirmed to hit the theatres next month, on November 14.