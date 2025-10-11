Deepika Beams With Pride As She Becomes India's First Mental Health Ambassador; Ranveer's Reaction Wins Hearts

Deepika Padukone has been appointed as India's inaugural Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health. Her role aims to enhance mental health awareness and support in India, reflecting the country's commitment to this crucial public health issue.

Deepika Padukone has been named India's inaugural Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. She shared this significant news on her Instagram account during World Mental Health Day, describing the honour as "deeply special." In her post, she included a picture with Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Punya Salila Srivastava, expressing her gratitude for the appointment.

In her Instagram caption, Deepika highlighted India's increasing focus on mental health. She mentioned that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country has made substantial efforts to prioritise mental health within public health initiatives. Reflecting on her personal experiences and work with The Live Love Laugh Foundation over the past decade, she noted the progress possible when efforts are united towards creating a mentally healthy India.

Deepika Padukone's Commitment to Mental Health

Deepika expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with the ministry to enhance India's mental health framework. She stated, "I look forward to working under the guidance of Shri. @jpnaddaofficial and the @mohfwindia to strengthen India's mental health framework further." Her commitment to this cause is evident through her ongoing advocacy and initiatives.

Reacting to Deepika's announcement, her husband Ranveer Singh showed his support on Instagram. He commented with pride, writing, "So proud of you 👏🏽 ❤️." His words reflect the encouragement and admiration from those close to her as she takes on this new role.

Deepika Padukone's Professional Endeavours

On the professional front, Deepika is currently involved in several film projects. She is working alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the much-anticipated film 'King,’ which also features Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Additionally, she will star in director Atlee's upcoming action drama opposite Allu Arjun.

This appointment marks a significant step in Deepika's journey as an advocate for mental health awareness. Her dedication to this cause continues to inspire many across India and beyond. Through her new role as Mental Health Ambassador, she aims to contribute positively towards building a supportive environment for mental well-being in India.