Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Share First Photos Of Daughter Dua In Cute Diwali Family Shoot, Reveals Face

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared the first glimpse of their daughter, Dua, on Diwali. The couple, who welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024, posted heartwarming family photos online. In these images, they are seen celebrating the festival in traditional attire with baby Dua amid festive decorations.

Ranveer sported an off-white outfit with a matching pearl necklace and tinted sunglasses. Deepika looked stunning in a deep red suit set, adorned with kundan jewellery and a gajra in her hair. Baby Dua matched her mother in a cute mini suit of the same red shade.

Internet Reactions to Family Photos

The adorable family pictures received widespread admiration from fans and industry peers alike. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Sanjay Kapoor, and Jay Shetty extended their congratulations to the family. Fans expressed their joy with comments like "Omg! Adorable. Happy Diwali Ranveer, Deepika & Dua" and "I'm crying brb !!!!! 😭🧿". Another fan predicted that "this little girl gonna break INTERNET (sic)."

Deepika and Ranveer announced Dua's birth on Instagram with the message: "Welcome baby girl. 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer." Later in November 2024, they revealed her name as Dua Padukone Singh, explaining its significance: "'Dua' : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers."

Deepika's Upcoming Projects

Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's film 'Singham Again’, alongside Ajay Devgn and others including Ranveer Singh. Her next project is Atlee's film tentatively titled 'AA22xA6’, where she will star opposite Allu Arjun. Additionally, she will appear in Shah Rukh Khan's 'King’, directed by Siddharth Ananda.

Ranveer's Upcoming Projects

Ranveer recently appeared in the short film 'Agent Ching Attacks’ with Sreeleela of 'Guntur Kaaram’ fame. His upcoming project is 'Dhurandar’, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

The couple’s announcement of Dua’s birth and subsequent name reveal has been met with love and support from fans worldwide. Their heartfelt messages have resonated deeply with followers who continue to shower them with blessings.