Deepika's EX Muzammil Ibrahim Reveals Why A-listers Consider Him A Threat: They Will Have Me Removed...- EXCL!

Muzammil Ibrahim interview: Muzammil Ibrahim, a model-turned-actor, recently shared his thoughts on the Bollywood industry. In an explosive interview with Filmibeat, the actor spoke about why he deserved to win the Best Debut award and how A-listers still consider him a threat.

The actor, who earlier dated Deepika Padukone, expressed that some top actors feel threatened by him. In an interview with Filmibeat's Aa Se Aadi, Muzammil said that he has been overlooked despite his talent. "A-listers are threatened by me," he stated, adding that he was better than Ranbir Kapoor in their acting school days.

Bollywood Journey and Challenges

Muzammil's journey in Bollywood hasn't been smooth. Despite his skills, he feels sidelined by the industry's power dynamics. He mentioned that connections often overshadow talent in securing roles. This sentiment reflects the struggles many face when trying to break into the film industry without influential backing.

He also highlighted how personal relationships can influence casting decisions. Muzammil pointed out that many actors rely on friendships with directors and producers to land roles. This practice, according to him, undermines genuine talent and hard work.

Comparisons with Peers

Reflecting on his past, Muzammil recalled his time at an acting school where he felt he excelled over peers like Ranbir Kapoor. He believes his performances were superior but didn't translate into career success due to industry politics.

"I don't remember Ranbir Kapoor acting that great in Saawariya. I know that I deserved the Best Debut award for my first film. I do feel that I have not gotten my due," he quipped.

Muzammil stated that the Bollywood A-listers still consider him a threat.

"I feel even now, they know that I am deserving. They also know that I am a threat to the guys who are the A-listers and they watch out for their own assets a lot. They will have me removed from a parallel lead. They have done that in the past," the handsome actor told Filmibeat.

On the professional front, Ibrahim was last seen in Special OPs 2. Despite these hurdles, Muzammil remains optimistic about his future in Bollywood. He is determined to continue pursuing roles that showcase his abilities.