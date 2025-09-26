Delhi HC Flags Priya Sachdev’s NDA Demand As ‘Problematic’ In Sunjay Kapur Inheritance Battle

The Delhi High Court is scrutinising the request to keep Sunjay Kapur's asset list confidential in an inheritance dispute. The court emphasises transparency for all heirs, particularly Karisma Kapoor's children, who allege forgery in the will.

The Delhi High Court has raised concerns over Priya Kapur's request to file Sunjay Kapur's asset list under a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in the ongoing inheritance dispute. This legal battle involves Sunjay's children with Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, and his widow, Priya. The court stressed the need for transparency, especially when other heirs have legitimate claims.

Justice Jyoti Singh questioned how Karisma Kapoor's children could defend their case if bound by confidentiality. "It may be problematic for the simple reason that as the alleged beneficiary of the estate, they [Karisma Kapur's children] have a right to question the assets disclosed…So, tomorrow, if they have to verify and go about asking what has happened, if they are bound with this confidentiality club, how will they ever defend their case?" the Court asked.

Legal Concerns Over Confidentiality

The court expressed apprehension that keeping asset disclosures confidential might hinder Samaira and Kiaan from fully examining or challenging them. Justice Singh further asked Priya Sachdev's team to cite any legal provision allowing such confidentiality. She also questioned how much information could realistically remain undisclosed and how such an order could be enforced.

"How will you all file a written reply to the suit and argue cases if everything is in sealed cover? Tomorrow you will file a written statement and attach the will to it. How will they file their replies in the court," Justice Singh added.

Karisma Kapoor's Role in the Dispute

Karisma Kapoor married Sunjay Kapur in 2003 and had two children with him before their separation in 2016. Although not directly involved in the inheritance dispute, she represents her children, Samaira and Kiaan. They approached the Delhi High Court seeking a share of their late father's assets.

Samaira and Kiaan allege that their stepmother, Priya Sachdev, forged Sunjay's will. They claim that neither an original nor a copy of this purported will has been shown to them. Consequently, they requested the court to provide them with a copy of this document.

Allegations of Forgery

The children argue that the alleged will is neither legal nor valid but rather forged and fabricated. This forms part of their petition filed earlier this week at the Delhi High Court. They seek clarity on their father's estate worth Rs 30,000 crore amidst these allegations against Priya Sachdev.

This inheritance dispute highlights complex legal challenges surrounding transparency and confidentiality in asset disclosure during family disputes over estates.