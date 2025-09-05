Delivery Boy to Vada Paav: Mohsin Khan Bets on Offbeat Cinema Again

After winning appreciation for his earlier films Delivery Boy and the crime thriller So Long Valley, filmmaker Mohsin Khan is once again set to surprise audiences-this time with a completely unexpected subject and title. His latest Marathi venture, Vada Paav starring Prasad Oak is gearing up for release on 2nd October 2025, coinciding with the festive season.

Known for backing unconventional stories under his banner Cinematic Keeda, Mohsin Khan has built a reputation for selecting unique and thought-provoking projects. With Vada Paav, he takes another bold step, choosing a theme that is both unusual and rooted in local flavor. The quirky title has already sparked curiosity in the industry and among audiences.

Speaking about the project, Mohsin Khan said that with Vada Paav, I wanted to tell a story that feels simple on the surface but carries a strong emotional and cultural connect. Just like the snack itself, the film is rooted in the everyday lives of people, yet has layers of flavor and meaning.

He further added that after Delivery Boy and So Long Valley, I wanted to challenge myself with something completely unexpected. The unusual title Vada Paav is deliberate-it makes people curious and that curiosity is exactly what the film delivers on.

Highlighting his philosophy as a filmmaker, Khan remarked, Cinema for me is not about playing safe. It's about exploring subjects that are different, sometimes risky, but always honest. Vada Paav is one such film, and I'm excited to bring it to audiences this festive season.

The film is directed by Prasad Oak, with story, screenplay, and dialogues penned by Siddharth Salvi. It is presented by Mohsin Khan (Cinematic Keeda) and produced by AB International MergeXR, AVK Entertainment, and AVK Pictures, with producers Amit Basnet, Prajay Kamat, Swati Khopkar, and Ninad Battin. The project is co-produced by Tabrez Patel and Sanis Khakurel.

As audiences gear up for the season of celebrations, Vada Paav promises to serve something offbeat and memorable, adding another feather to Mohsin Khan's journey as a producer of bold cinema.