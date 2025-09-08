Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Screening: Over 250 Fans Join Rashmika & Tiger Shroff In Mumbai

The special fan screening of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, organised by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment India in Mumbai, turned into a true celebration of anime culture. The evening was made even more memorable with the presence of anime superfans Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff, who joined over 250 excited fans to share their love for one of the world's most popular anime series.

Rashmika delighted fans in a Demon Slayer-inspired ensemble that paid homage to siblings Tanjiro and Nezuko, while Tiger showcased his fandom in a Zenitsu-inspired jacket. During the fan interaction, Tiger spoke about his favourite battle scene from the movie and said that Zenitsu versus Kaigaku really stood out to him. He thought that Zenitsu was the only one who entered the castle calmly and did not fall into it.

Rashmika interacted with fans, asking them about their favourite scene from the film, which drew a thunderous response for the Akaza versus Giyu and Tanjiro fight sequence.

Adding to the immersive atmosphere, the venue featured a giant inflatable figure of Tanjiro, character standees, and vibrant visuals from the series. As a special build-up to the nationwide release, the screening gave fans an early glimpse into the emotional and action-packed world of Infinity Castle. Audience reactions ranged from tears during heartfelt moments to cheers in the thrilling battle sequences - capturing the depth of excitement surrounding the film.

Tickets for the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle are now open across theatres in India. The film will release on more than 750 screens nationwide-the widest release ever for an anime film in India-across all formats.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film on 12th September in five languages: Japanese (with English subtitles), English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.