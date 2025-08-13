Devi Chowdhurani Teaser: India’s First Female Freedom Fighter Returns; Stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Srabanti

Prosenjit Chatterjee commands Bengal's rebel saga as Bhavani Pathak, whose stirring tribute to Srabanti Chatterjee's Devi-"a meteor among metals"-has already struck a chord with audiences.

In a landmark moment for Indian cinema, Devi Chowdhurani-the first Indian film to achieve official Indo-UK co-production status (announced by the I&B Ministry at Waves 2025)-unveiled its teaser digitally to viewers across the globe.

The teaser offers a sweeping first glimpse into Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's legendary rebel heroine. Srabanti steps into the titular role of Devi, while Prosenjit embodies the enigmatic rebel leader Bhavani Pathak. One line in particular has captivated viewers: "Among metals, you are the meteor"-a line that distills the spirit of a woman forged in fire, destined to blaze beyond her era.

Produced by Aparna Dasgupta and Aniruddha Dasgupta of ADited Motion Pictures in collaboration with Soumyajit Majumdar of LOK Arts Collective, the magnum opus is helmed by National Award-winning director Subhrajit Mitra. The ensemble cast includes Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Arjun Chakraborty, Darshana Banik, Bibriti Chatterjee, and Kinjal Nanda, with music composed by Grammy-nominated maestro Pandit Bickram Ghosh.

Speaking about the milestone, Prosenjit Chatterjee said, "It's a moment of immense pride to see a Bengali story, born from our soil, language, and history, shine on the world's largest screen. To Bengal, Devi is everything Bhavani Pathak described-exceptional, steadfast, and unforgettable."

Producers Aparna, Aniruddha, and Soumyajit shared in a joint statement, "Devi Chowdhurani is a story that belongs not only to Bengal but to all of India-a powerful narrative of resistance, dignity, and courage. The incredible response to the teaser has been truly heartening. Our journey of taking Indian stories to a global stage began with this film, and on India's Independence Day, Devi Chowdhurani will make its mark on an international platform. We look forward to revealing this special milestone soon."

With its breathtaking visuals, powerful performances, and a story rooted in India's fight for freedom during the Sannyasi-Fakir Rebellion of the 1770s, the Devi Chowdhurani teaser is more than a first look-it marks the dawn of a cinematic revolution, promising to leave audiences both inspired and spellbound.