Dhanush-Mrunal Thakur Dating Rumors: Who Did Son of Sardaar 2 Star Date In Past? Fans Say 'You Can Do Better'

By
Dhanush-Mrunal Thakur Dating Rumors Fans React

Is Dhanush Dating Mrunal Thakur: Speculation around Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur's relationship began after the actor made a surprise trip to Mumbai to attend the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2. A video capturing his arrival at the event quickly went viral, sparking curiosity about whether his appearance was specifically for Mrunal. Adding fuel to the rumors, the two shared a warm hug upon meeting at the premiere. However, these remain unconfirmed reports, as neither Dhanush nor Mrunal has addressed the dating speculation publicly. Meanwhile, fans of both actors have been buzzing online, let's take a look at how they're reacting.

Was Mrunal Thakur Dating Shreyas Iyer?

Before dating Dhanush, there were rumors about Mrunal dating Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer. A user took to a Reddit thread with title "MrunalThakur and Dhanush are Dating" to talk about whether it's true or not. A user claimed in this thread that Mrunal was previously dating cricketer Shreyas Iyer. A user commented in the thread, "But there was a post here just a month back by someone very close to the couple that Shreyas Iyer and Mrunal are dating and they're very secretive, poora story bola tha about how they met and how they watch movies together and how they meet only in their house, infact that person even mentioned that Iyer is totally smitten and is very serious as they're thinking of taking the next step. That means nothing shared here is true." Another angry fan suggested Mrunal, "Dhanush is a the worst red flag among the red flags. Mrunal you can do better." Another wondered, "Why would mrunal do this to herself 🤢🤢🤢."

MrunalThakur and Dhanush are Dating
byu/Kaali_99 inBollyBlindsNGossip

A user named Sam took to X to claim, "MrunalThakur and #Dhanush are Dating 🥹🥹😳." Quoting India Today as the source, he further explained, "Yes, it's true that they are dating. But it's too new and they've no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they're unfazed about."

