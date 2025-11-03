Dharmendra Health Update: Hema Malini Reacts To Veteran Actor's Hospitalisation; Shares An Update About Him

Dharmendra, aged 88, has stabilised after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to breathlessness. Hema Malini confirmed his recovery, assuring fans of his good spirits. The actor is set to appear in the upcoming film Ikkis, with a release planned for December.

Dharmendra, aged 88, was recently admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to breathlessness. His condition has now stabilised, and he is recovering well. Hema Malini, his second wife and a veteran actress, confirmed his improvement. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that their beloved actor is on the mend.

Reports about Dharmendra's hospitalisation emerged on Friday evening. A source mentioned that someone might have seen him at the hospital and created news from it. The source assured that Dharmendra is in good spirits and had only gone for scheduled tests. However, NDTV later reported that he had been in the hospital for five days.

Hema Malini's Assurance

On Monday morning, Hema Malini was seen at Mumbai airport wearing a floral pink-and-white salwar suit. She greeted photographers with her warm smile. When asked about Dharmendra's health, she made an "okay" gesture, subtly confirming his recovery. This update has brought relief to fans who were worried about his health.

A hospital staff member provided further details about Dharmendra's condition. "Dharmendra came in complaining of breathlessness," they said. "He is in the ICU and sleeping now." They also confirmed that he is stable with normal heart rate and blood pressure levels.

Upcoming Film Release

Dharmendra will soon appear in the film Ikkis, a biographical war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan. The movie stars Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat alongside him. Produced by Maddock Films, Ikkis is set for a December release and has already generated excitement among audiences.

Earlier this year, Dharmendra underwent eye graft surgery. A video of him leaving the hospital with a bandaged eye went viral. In it, he reassured fans by saying, "I am strong. Abhi bhi Dharmendra mein bahut dum hai." He expressed gratitude towards his audience and fans for their support.

The actor will celebrate his 90th birthday on December 8th. Despite recent health concerns, he remains active in the film industry and continues to engage with his fans through various projects.