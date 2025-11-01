Dharmendra Health Update: NOT Routine Check-Up? Real Reason Behind Ikkis Actor's Hospitalization Revealed

Photo Credit: Instagram/@aapkadharam

Dharmendra Hospitalization Real Reason: On Friday evening (October 31), netizens were left concerned after news broke that veteran actor Dharmendra had been hospitalized. Previously, NDTV claimed that the 89-year-old actor had been in the hospital for the past 4-5 days, several other reports alleged that he was there for a routine health check-up only. For those unversed, Dharmendra, who will next be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda's debut theatrical release Ikkis, has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Now, a fresh report has claimed that the legendary actor was in the ICU and further revealed the real reason behind his hospitalization.

Dharmendra Hospitalization Real Reason: Veteran Actor Was Admitted In ICU?

On Friday, veteran Indian actor Dharmendra sparked concerns among fans over a health scare. Reports of his hospitalization hit headlines after India Today claimed, "Someone may have spotted him and created a news piece. He is absolutely fine and there's nothing to be worried about. He is in great spirits and just went for his scheduled tests." Later, NDTV reported that he had been in the Breach Candy hospital for the last five days.

Hours later, journalist Vickey Lalwani took to his Instagram handle and shared the real reason behind Dharmendra's hospitalization. The journalist claimed that the actor was rushed to the ICU after he complained of breathlessness. An insider from the hospital told Lalwani, "Dharmendra came in complaining of breathlessness. He is in the ICU and he is sleeping now."

Dharmendra Health Update: How Is 89-Yr-Old Actor Doing Now?

The same hospital staff further alleged that the actor is now "stable" and there is "nothing to worry" about. The source further shared details about his heart rate and blood pressure. "No, right now nothing to worry. He is stable. His parameters are okay-the heart rate is 70, the blood pressure is 140 by 80. His urine output is also good," the source stated.

The caption of Vickey Lalwani's Insta post read, "Dharmendra complained of breathlessness, and was admitted to the ICU. While the statement from sources quoted in the media said that superstar Dharmendra has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital as he wanted to undergo a routine check-up, the situation is slightly different.

Yours truly called up the Breach Candy Hospital and was connected to a person who said, "Dharmendra came in complaining of breathlessness. He is in the ICU and he is sleeping now."

Nothing to worry, I asked?

"No, right now nothing to worry. He is stable. His parameters are okay-the heart rate is 70, the blood pressure is 140 by 80. His urine output is also good." When we asked the reason why Dharam ji had been admitted, we were told, "He came in complaining of breathlessness. He is in the ICU."

Here's wishing Dharam ji a full and speedy recovery."

Sholay actor Dharmendra is all set to turn 90 years old this December on the 8th.