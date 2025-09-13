Dhruv Rathee Blasts Vivek Agnihotri For Screening A-Rated The Bengal Files To Kids: Should Be A Crime

The Bengal Files faces criticism as children are seen in screenings despite its adult rating. Public concerns about cinema's adherence to age restrictions are growing, highlighting the need for better content regulation.

On Friday, director Vivek Agnihotri shared an image of a packed theatre on social media. He hinted at the popularity of his film, The Bengal Files, with the caption "One picture says it all." However, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee criticised Agnihotri for showing children in the audience. The Bengal Files is rated 'A' for adults only.

Rathee responded to Agnihotri's post, questioning if children were being exposed to an adult-rated film. He expressed concern about the impact of exposing kids to graphic content, stating, "Are you seriously making children watch an Adult rated film? This should be a crime. You are traumatising their childhood by showing them so much blood, gore and violence (sic)."

Public Reaction and Concerns

Many online users also voiced their concerns about minors watching The Bengal Files. One user pointed out that the movie has an 'A' certificate from the CBFC but noted that the photo shared by Agnihotri showed many underage viewers. They questioned who would be held accountable for allowing this.

Another user questioned the theatre's decision to allow children to watch an adult-rated film. They tagged authorities like @MIB_India and @prasoonjoshi_, asking about the effectiveness of CBFC certification. These reactions highlight public unease over adherence to age restrictions in cinemas.

The Bengal Files Box Office Performance

Despite receiving positive reviews from critics, The Bengal Files has struggled at the box office. In its first week, it earned Rs. 11.25 crore. With a production budget estimated between Rs. 35-40 crore, the film needs significant gains in its second weekend to recover costs.

As of now, Vivek Agnihotri has not addressed concerns regarding children attending screenings of his film. The ongoing debate raises questions about cinema policies and enforcement of age restrictions in India.

The controversy surrounding The Bengal Files underscores broader issues related to content regulation and audience suitability in Indian cinemas. As discussions continue online, many await further clarification from both filmmakers and regulatory bodies.