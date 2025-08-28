Dhurandhar First Look For The First Time On Big Screen Attached To Param Sundari Film Releasing Tomorrow

Jio Studios and B62 Studio's much-awaited Dhurandhar's first look is set to roar across cinema halls in India. The 2 minute 42 second cut, certified U/A 16+ by the CBFC, which was recently launched digitally, will be attached to Param Sundari, releasing in cinemas tomorrow. Directed by National Award-winner Aditya Dhar, the film releases theatrically on 5 December 2025.

Unveiled on Ranveer Singh's birthday earlier this year, the digital debut of the first look created a storm online - crossing 53 million views on YouTube and 200 million+ views across platforms in six days. Audiences praised its raw, gritty tone and the striking presence of its ensemble cast. Its big-screen rollout tomorrow is expected to elevate excitement for the film even further.

Featuring a powerhouse cast - Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun - Dhurandhar promises an unforgettable big-screen spectacle.

Blending scale, grit, mystery, and high-octane action with deep emotion, Aditya Dhar has crafted an intriguing world and a relentless cinematic experience. After delivering Article 370 _and _Dhoom Dhaam, Jio Studios reunites with Aditya and Lokesh Dhar's B62 Studios to mount yet another spectacle - bigger, bolder, and unlike anything seen before.

Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar, written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, uncovers the untold saga of the origins of the unknown men. The film hits theatres globally on December 5, 2025.