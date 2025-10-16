Dhurandhar Track Out: Netizens Flood Social Media With Praise For Ranveer Singh's Impactful Screen Presence

Ranveer Singh has taken social media by storm with the title track of his upcoming film, Dhurandhar. With his intensity, action mode, thrilling swag, and killer looks, he is completely in beast mode in the title track. This has made netizens rave about the raw intensity Ranveer brings to the screen with his powerful expressions. Netizens are praising him for his stunning looks in the title track. Here's how netizens are reacting:

#RanveerSingh the solid performer 🔥. We all gonna witness his Raudra Roop again #Dhurandhar

#RanveerSingh kha jaayega sabko.

December me diwali aane wali hai

#RanveerSingh is pure FIRE in this #AdityaDhar action drama!

This could be #RanveerSingh biggest ever film waiting for it 💀🔥❤‍🔥

Hard BOHOT HARD 🔥💥⭐🙌👏🥵 #Dhurandhar #RanveerSingh

it's a #RanveerSingh STORM!

Ranveer is now gearing up for yet another remarkable performance in Dhurandhar. While fans were eagerly awaiting to see him in this avatar, the first look of the film has created quite a stir. With long hair, a beard, and an intense look while performing daredevil action sequences, Ranveer has left everyone stunned. The anticipation for Dhurandhar has now reached fever pitch, with all eyes on its release on 5th December 2025.