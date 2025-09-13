Diana Penty Recalls How Deepika Padukone Was Great Support In Her First Film Cocktail: I Didn't Know How....

Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest actresses in Indian cinema, delivering several blockbusters and creating history with a rare streak of three consecutive ₹1000 crore films at the box office. Over the years, she has starred in a wide range of films and worked with some of the industry's finest actors. Among her most loved performances remains Cocktail, where she featured alongside debutant Diana Penty and Saif Ali Khan in a complex love triangle.

Deepika's layered portrayal received immense praise, and her chemistry as friends with Diana was especially appreciated by audiences. In a recent interview, Diana looked back at her debut and revealed how Deepika played a significant role in easing her journey. She described Deepika as a calm, reassuring force who supported her throughout, making the experience far smoother.

Talking about Deepika, Diana shared, "She was such a great support for me, as it was my first film and I didn't know anybody. I didn't know how things worked on a set. I remember my first day and my first scene. They were all there, cheering me on. It was so sweet."

When asked whether she ever felt intimidated by Deepika, Diana shared that both Saif and Deepika were absolutely supportive towards her. She added that Deepika, throughout, became a "calm and reassuring force" for her. Diana further said, "That made it so much easier for me as a first-time actor."

Cocktail, released in 2012, was a romantic drama starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty in lead roles, with Dimple Kapadia and Boman Irani in supporting parts, exploring love, friendship, and emotional complexities.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone has an impressive slate of films lined up. She will join hands with director Atlee for the much-talked-about AA22XA6, starring opposite Allu Arjun in what promises to be one of the biggest collaborations in Indian cinema. Adding to the excitement, she returns in the highly anticipated sequel to her blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas. Deepika is also set to step into Rohit Shetty's celebrated cop universe as the fierce Lady Singham. With such powerful projects ahead, audiences are eagerly waiting to witness her magic light up the big screen once again.