Did Ameesha Patel Date Ranbir? Past Relationship Unfolds As Actress Opens On 'One Night Stand' With Tom Cruise

Ameesha Patel Past Relationships: Ameesha Patel has been in the spotlight ever since her appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, where she candidly revealed her long-time celebrity crush on Tom Cruise. She jokingly said, "I have a crush on Tom Cruise. If you ever do a podcast with him, please invite me too!," even admitting she'd be willing to set aside her principles for him. Her playful confession has reignited public curiosity about her personal life. Fans were quick to recall her past close friendship with Ranbir Kapoor, which at one point sparked speculation about a possible relationship between the two, though nothing was ever confirmed.

Did Ameesha Patel Have A Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor?

As per The Times of India's report, there were rumors that Ameesha Patel was romantically involved with Ranbir Kapoor and Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta's ex-boyfriend. Shutting down the rumors, Ameesha once said to Filmy Mantra, "We are family friends of three generations. His grandfather, my grandfather, our parents and now us, we all belong to the same South Bombay circle." She added, "These rumours probably came in because Ness is good-looking, ligible, and so am I. People just assumed we were a couple." back then, Ameesha confirmed that she and Ranbir are just good friends and nothing more than that.

Recently, talking about her crush over Tom Cruise, Ameesha said, "I've liked Tom Cruise since childhood. I had his picture on my pencil box, in my files, and the only poster in my room was of Tom Cruise." The actress confessed that Tom Cruise has always been her crush. The actress further added, "I could have a one-night stand with him, yes, I could...."

Ameesha Patel is 50 years old and is single. She allegedly had a relationship with Vikram Bhatt. As per the reports, this relationship negatively impacted her career.