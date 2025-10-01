Did Deepika Padukone’s Limited Work Hours Lead To A Shorter Role In Atlee’s Film With Allu Arjun? DEETS

Deepika Padukone, despite her recent exits from "Spirit" and "Kalki 2," remains engaged in significant projects. She is currently filming "King" with Shah Rukh Khan and is set to start work on Atlee's upcoming film with Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22xA6. Recent reports suggested her role in Atlee's film might be reduced due to shorter work hours, but insiders have dismissed these claims.

Deepika Padukone's Role in Atlee's Film

According to a source cited by Mid-Day, Deepika will begin shooting with Allu Arjun later this month. The insider clarified that her role remains unchanged from what was initially offered in June. "There is no truth to rumours that Deepika's screen time has been reduced. Her role has not changed from what she was offered when she came on board in June. She has a fierce part, which is essential to the first and second acts of the narrative," the source stated.

Deepika has reportedly allocated her schedule from late October through December for this project. The initial phase will focus on establishing her character, while November will see her involved in large-scale action sequences. In December, filming will shift to the UAE for crucial scenes involving both Deepika and Allu Arjun.

Reasons Behind Deepika Padukone's Exits

The news of Deepika's alleged reduced role comes shortly after her departure from "Kalki 2." Reports indicated that she was dropped due to demands for a 25% fee increase and a seven-hour workday. Attempts were made to negotiate these terms, but she remained firm. Since becoming a mother, there have been claims about her preference for shorter working hours.

Details About Atlee's Film with Allu Arjun

AA22xA6 marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Atlee. It is expected to be an action-packed entertainer. Initial rumours suggested a two-hero storyline; however, Allu Arjun's team clarified he would play dual roles, adding depth to the plot. Discussing the film with News9, Allu Arjun shared his excitement: "Yes, it's my twenty-second film, it's with Atlee garu who directed Jawaan, and we have come together for it. I like the idea that he told me, and I like his aspirations, and I felt it was like mine on many levels, and we hope to bring a very new visual spectacle film to Indian cinema."

The anticipation surrounding Deepika Padukone's involvement in Atlee’s film continues as fans eagerly await further developments regarding her role alongside Allu Arjun.