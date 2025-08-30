Did Esha Deol's Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani Find Love Again? His Recent Post With Meghna Lakhani Sparks Buzz

Following his amicable separation from Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani shares a romantic post with Meghna Lakhani, signalling a new chapter in his life. Esha and Bharat prioritise their children's welfare amidst their split, while family reactions add depth to the story.

Bharat Takhtani, who was once married to Esha Deol, seems to have found love again. Recently, he shared a romantic photo on Instagram with Meghna Lakhani. In the picture, Bharat is seen holding Meghna close as they gaze into each other's eyes. He captioned the post, "Welcome to the family, it's official." Meghna also shared this story on her Instagram.

Separation of Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani were married in 2012 but decided to part ways after 11 years in 2024. They released a joint statement saying their separation was "mutual and amicable." The couple emphasised that their children's welfare remains their top priority. Their daughters, Radhya and Miraya, are six and four years old.

Meghna Lakhani not only re-shared Bharat's Instagram story but also posted another picture with him. This has sparked curiosity among fans about their relationship status. The couple's public display of affection suggests a new chapter in Bharat's life.

Dharmendra's Reaction to the Divorce

Following Esha Deol's divorce announcement, reports surfaced about her father Dharmendra's feelings. A source revealed that Dharmendra was unhappy with his daughter's decision and hoped she would reconsider. "No parents can be happy seeing their children's family being broken," the source said.

The insider added that Dharmendra wasn't against Esha's choice but believed separation impacts children negatively. He wished for them to rethink their decision for the sake of their daughters. Radhya and Miraya share a close bond with both sets of grandparents.

Who Is Meghna Lakhani?

To note, Meghna Lakhani Taljera is not just known for her connection with Bharat but also for her impressive career. She is a serial entrepreneur with a strong background in global sustainability. Meghna's professional journey began after completing her education at The Sixth Form College, Colchester, and earning a bachelor's degree from the University of the Arts London. Meghna furthered her education with an MBA from IE Business School. Her career started as a sales manager before moving to Jet Airways in Spain as a leisure sales manager from 2007 to 2012.

Meghna then joined Emirates as a business analyst and developer, eventually becoming the regional LATAM manager. In 2018, Meghna co-founded Sukisimo, a sustainable fashion marketplace in Madrid. This marked the beginning of her entrepreneurial ventures. She later launched MTL Worldwide, focusing on positive environmental change, followed by Optas App, promoting eco-friendly consumer choices. Currently, she manages One Modern World and heads the sales department at PVG OOKA.