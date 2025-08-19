Did Hrithik Roshan Unfollow Jr. NTR On Instagram After War 2 Box Office Collection Dips? KRK's Shocking Tweet

Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR Instagram: Gossip mills love speculating and spreading rumours. Irony is that rumours spread faster than truth, like wildfire on the internet. As War 2's box office collection figures were circulated online, speculations about Hrithik Roshan unfollowing Jr. NTR on Instagram started popping up on social media. It was just a simple tweet that was picked up by fan clubs.

DID HRITHIK ROSHAN UNFOLLOW JR. NTR AFTER WAR 2 BOX OFFICE DEBACLE? KRK TWEETS

Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK set several tongues wagging when he alleged that Hrithik unfollowed Jr. NTR after War 2 turned out to be a 'disaster'. He claimed that things depend on the success and failure of a project in Bollywood.

The self-proclaimed critic made shocking allegations without any proof on social media.

"In the Bollywood, nobody is permanent friend and enemy. Everything depends on the success and failure. Since film #War2 is a disaster, So Hrithik Roshan doesn't want to be friend of Telugu actor @tarak9999 ! Therefore, @iHrithik unfollowed Junior NTR on Instagram. Fair enough (sic)," KRK tweeted.

DID HRITHIK ROSHAN EVER FOLLOW JR NTR ON INSTAGRAM?

While gossip mills are busy churning out stories about Hrithik's 'unfollowing' saga, there's no official proof that the Krrish actor ever followed Jr. NTR on Instagram. Hrithik Roshan's fans supported their favourite, mentioning that there's no clear proof that the War star ever followed the Devara actor on social media.

One user wrote, "Hrithik & Jr. NTR never followed each other on Instagram. You are looking for drama where there is none (sic)."

As Hrithik never followed Jr.NTR on Instagram, the rumour is baseless. Filmibeat's Fact-check proves that it is fake news that has been circulated online without checking things.

WAR 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION IN HINDI

According to Sumit Kadel, War 2 minted Rs 6 crore (net) on its first Monday, taking the total box office collection to Rs 126 crore. The action thriller, co-starring Kiara Advani, has not been able to perform as per expectations.

"War 2 couldn't strike a chord with the audience as the makers couldn't promote the show film and just depended on the hype. Considering the budget and buzz, the film should have crossed Rs 200 crore in the first five days in Hindi. War (Hindi) alone earned Rs 51 crore on the opening day in 2019," a reliable source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Instead of believing in rumours, we urge fans to fact-check things.