Did Shah Rukh Khan Copy Brad Pitt’s Look? Fans Compare King With F1: The Movie And Spot Striking Similarities

On his 60th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan revealed the first look of his film King, leading to comparisons with Brad Pitt's outfit. Fans express mixed reactions while anticipating the film's trailer.

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan delighted fans on his 60th birthday with the unveiling of the first look of his eagerly awaited action film, King. As admirers celebrated this reveal, social media was abuzz with comparisons. Many noted a striking similarity between Shah Rukh's outfit and that of Hollywood actor Brad Pitt in F1: The Movie.

In the teaser, Shah Rukh is seen wearing a mustard suede jacket over a light blue denim shirt, complemented by a crossbody bag and aviator sunglasses. This ensemble closely resembles Brad Pitt's attire in the international racing drama. Fans quickly noticed these similarities and took to social media to share their reactions.

Social Media Reactions

The online community had mixed responses to Shah Rukh's look. While some praised it as "internationally inspired," others accused the filmmakers of copying Brad Pitt's style. One user on X commented, "SRK copied Brad pitt in #King." Another joked about Bollywood's tendency to imitate, saying, "Hahahah what is this.. aise kaise copy kar dete hai yaar. Haddd hai aur kya hi expect kar sakte hai bollywood se."

The buzz surrounding King's first look has only increased excitement for the film, which promises to be an adrenaline-fueled action entertainer. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie aims to present Shah Rukh in a fresh avatar, combining rugged charm with thrilling action sequences.

Anticipation for the Film

Fans are now eagerly anticipating the trailer release to see if the film's action scenes match the hype generated by its star-studded aesthetic. Besides Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, King boasts an impressive ensemble cast including his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor.

Siddharth Anand helms this project as director. However, the official release date for King has not yet been announced by the filmmakers.

The anticipation continues to build as fans await more details about this high-octane film featuring one of Bollywood's most beloved stars.