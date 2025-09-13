Did Siddhant Chaturvedi Just Drop A Hint About His Next With Devgn Films Project?

Siddhant Chaturvedi has sparked fresh buzz among fans with his recent social media activity. The actor has lately been sharing glimpses of his intense workout sessions - from battling ropes to pool drills and high-octane training - but what truly caught everyone's attention in his latest post was a coffee cup marked with the Devgn Films logo.

The subtle detail has set the internet abuzz with speculation that Siddhant is prepping for the much-anticipated creature thriller backed by Devgn Films, reportedly set to go on floors in October. While the project hasn't been officially confirmed, the combination of his grueling training and the coffee-cup tease feels like a major hint.

Known for his impactful performances in Gully Boy, Gehraiyaan, and most recently Dhadak 2, Siddhant seems ready to push new boundaries with a physically demanding role. Fans are eagerly waiting for confirmation of this collaboration, which could mark another big milestone in his career.

Meanwhile, the actor also has Vikas Bahl's Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling lined up, where he stars alongside Jaya Bachchan and Wamiqa Gabbi - making this an exciting phase in his journey.