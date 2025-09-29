Did Varun Dhawan’s Driver Verbally Abuse Man After A Car Mishap? Fans Praise Actor: Bhai Ne Sahi… (VIDEO)

While promoting his film, Varun Dhawan faced a public incident involving his driver. His calm response drew praise from netizens, highlighting how public figures navigate unexpected challenges.

Varun Dhawan is currently engaged in promoting his upcoming film, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari." During this busy schedule, a video surfaced on social media showing an incident involving Varun and a man complaining about Varun's driver. The man accused the driver of driving over him and using foul language. In the clip, a police officer is also present.

Varun Dhawan handled the situation with composure. He responded to the man's complaints with calmness, saying, "Thik hai thaik hai," before getting into his car. This incident has sparked various reactions online.

Netizens React To Varun Dhawan's Viral Video

Reddit users have praised Varun for his composed handling of the situation. One user commented, "Varun has the street smarts to deal with such situations irl, he's level-headed, not too emotional or aggressive (sic)." Another added, "Bhai ne sahi handle kiya Hanji hanji karke bina koi drama hue nikal gaya (sic)." A third user remarked that since it was the driver's actions, there was no need to involve Varun.

The video has generated discussions about how celebrities manage public incidents. Many netizens appreciated Varun's ability to stay calm and avoid escalating the situation further.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Release Date

"Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," directed by Shashank Khaitan, is set for release on October 2, 2025. The film will compete at the box office with "Kantara Chapter 1." The movie features Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf alongside Varun Dhawan in lead roles.

The promotional activities for "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" are in full swing as fans eagerly await its release. It remains to be seen which film will emerge victorious at the box office: "Kantara Chapter 1" or "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari."

This incident involving Varun Dhawan highlights how public figures often face unexpected challenges. Despite this, Varun's calm demeanor has won him admiration from many who witnessed or heard about the event.