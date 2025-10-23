Did You Know Asrani Was The Lowest Paid Actor In Sholay? His Fees Will Leave You SHOCKED

Asrani's portrayal of the jailer in Sholay remains a highlight of Hindi cinema. Despite limited screen time, his comedic impact and earnings reveal the dynamics of Bollywood's pay scale during the film's release.

Asrani's comedic brilliance in 'Sholay' left a lasting mark on audiences. Despite not being the lead, his portrayal of the jailer was unforgettable. The film, directed by Ramesh Sippy, is celebrated as one of Hindi cinema's greatest achievements, with every role becoming iconic.

'Sholay' featured an ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, and Amitabh Bachchan. The film's gripping narrative and action sequences captivated viewers. Amjad Khan's portrayal of Gabbar Singh remains unmatched as a villain in Hindi cinema.

Asrani's Iconic Role

In 'Sholay', Asrani played a cynical jailer from the British era. His performance is considered one of Bollywood's most iconic comedy acts. Despite limited screen time and few dialogues, Asrani's unique acting style and distinctive speech brought laughter to audiences.

The dialogues delivered by Asrani are so memorable that they still bring smiles today. His ability to make a strong impact with minimal screen presence highlights his exceptional talent.

Compensation for Cast Members

Curious about Asrani's earnings for this iconic role? Despite 'Sholay's box office success, he was not among the highest-paid actors. Reports suggest he received around Rs 15,000 for his role as the jailer, which was reasonable for a supporting actor at the time.

In contrast, the lead actors commanded substantial fees. Dharmendra earned approximately Rs 150,000 for his role in 'Sholay'. Sanjeev Kumar received Rs 125,000 for playing Thakur. Amitabh Bachchan was paid Rs 100,000, while Hema Malini earned Rs 75,000.

'Sholay' continues to be celebrated for its remarkable performances and storytelling. Each character contributed significantly to its success, making it a timeless classic in Indian cinema history.