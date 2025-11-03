Did You Know, Monali Thakur Was At Airport When She Got To Know About Her National Award Win For Moh Moh Ke!

Monali Thakur is a name that needs no introduction. In the world of playback singing, she has delivered some of the biggest and most loved songs, melodies that still echo in our hearts. As we celebrate her birthday today, there's an interesting story behind her National Award win for Moh Moh Ke Dhaage.

When Monali got to know about, winning the prestigious National Award for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from Dum Laga Ke Haisha, she was at the airport when she received the news. While it was indeed a big moment for her, finding out about such an honour in the middle of an airport made it quite a unique experience to process. Nevertheless, given the way she sang the song, with such emotion and beauty, she was undoubtedly a well-deserving National Award winner.

Monali has also song amazing songs like, Sawaar Loon, Cham Cham, Badri Ki Dulhania and many more. She has established herself as one of the most soulful and versatile voices in Indian music. With a repertoire of iconic hits and timeless melodies, she continues to mesmerize listeners, keeping fans eagerly awaiting every new release.

Monali Thakur is a supremely talented playback singer who has lent her voice to numerous songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Kannada.