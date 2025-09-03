Did You Know Saachi Bindra Was Chosen Over Saiyaara Fame Aneet Padda For Mannu Kya Karegga?

The trailer of Mannu Kya Karegga, starring Saachi Bindra and Vyom, was recently unveiled at a grand event. During the film's trailer launch event, producer Sharad Mehra opened up about the casting process and shared that many actors were auditioned for the role of Jiya. And, among many was the Saiyaara fame, Aneet Padda. However, Saachi Bindra was chosen over Aneet, and the makers reveal the reason behind their pick.

Sharad Mehra shared, "For Manu and Jiya, we wanted actors who truly looked like the characters. When I saw Vyom for the first time, I felt he completely suited Manu. It felt like his audition happened in real life, not just on camera." He further added, "We auditioned many girls for Jiya's role. Saiyaara star Aneet was one of the strong choices, but when we saw Saachi, it felt like she was Jiya. That feeling made our decision easy."

The team of Mannu Kya Karegga strongly believes that Vyom and Saachi bring a certain level of honesty to their roles, and fans are sure to connect with their performances on screen.

Mannu Kya Karegga promises a fresh narrative with interesting new talents. Backed by Sharad Mehra under Curious Eyes Cinema and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy. The romantic film hits cinemas nationwide on 12th September 2025.