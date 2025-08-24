Did You Know That THIS Was Krishna Shroff's First Job Before Fame Knocked On Her Door

Before stepping into the spotlight as a fitness icon, entrepreneur and social media personality, Krishna Shroff had a very different role that many may not have expected. Long before the glitz and glamour associated with the Shroff name, Krishna earned her first pay cheque by coaching basketball, a sport she's been passionate about since her younger days. Her love for athletics and team dynamics naturally drew her toward the court, where she not only played but also mentored kids.

In an industry where celebrity kids often get fast-tracked into film or fashion and get bracketed, Krishna chose to carve out her path away from the arc lights. Coaching basketball wasn't just a job for her, but also a way to build leadership, communication, and discipline, qualities that continue to shape her journey today. It also reflected her independent streak and desire to earn on her own terms, rather than rely on the privileges her surname offered, not to mention hone her athletic streak, which is coming in handy for her in her current reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.

Today, a synonymous face in fitness circles, Krishna owns the MMA Matrix gym franchise alongside her brother Tiger Shroff and mother Ayesha Shroff. While she's known for her fitness ventures and her strong social media presence, it's this early experience that laid the foundation for Krishna's work ethic and grounded personality. In fact From basketball courts to business ventures, Krishna Shroff has shown that success doesn't always start on the red carpet. Sometimes, it begins with a whistle and a playbook in hand.