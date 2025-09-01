Diljit Dosanjh Opts Out Of Salman Khan's No Entry Sequel; Here's What Happened

Diljit Dosanjh has opted out of the No Entry sequel due to scheduling conflicts with his Aura Tour in Australia and New Zealand, which runs from October 26 to November 13. Producer Boney Kapoor expressed disappointment over not reuniting the original cast.



Diljit Dosanjh has decided to exit the sequel of the 2005 film "No Entry," which also stars Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. The movie, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor, was scheduled for filming in October 2025. However, Diljit has chosen to step back due to his upcoming tour commitments.

Reports from Peeping Moon suggest that Diljit's busy touring schedule posed challenges for coordinating with the "No Entry" team. The sequel demands significant planning, and unfortunately, Diljit's availability couldn't match the film's requirements. Both parties have mutually agreed to part ways under these circumstances.

Touring Schedule Conflicts

Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for his Aura Tour across Australia and New Zealand. This tour is set to run from October 26 to November 13. The clash between his tour dates and the film's schedule led to his decision to opt out of the project.

In a recent interview, actress Celina Jaitley reminisced about Salman Khan's protective nature during the filming of "No Entry." She mentioned, "Salman brought a very different energy altogether. He was incredibly busy at the time, often juggling two other films alongside No Entry in Mauritius itself, yet he was a lot of fun and very protective about the girls, which was always reassuring."

Boney Kapoor's Disappointment

Boney Kapoor recently expressed his disappointment over not being able to bring back the original cast members Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan for the sequel. He shared, "Yeh humara loss hai that we could not retain the same star cast. We waited for almost 8–10 years but somehow things didn't happen. We will miss them."

The producer further explained that despite efforts over nearly a decade, reuniting the original trio proved impossible. As a result, they are now focusing on introducing younger actors while acknowledging that Salman, Anil, and Fardeen were beloved in their roles.

Details about this new project remain under wraps as fans eagerly await more information on how this fresh start will unfold with its new cast lineup.