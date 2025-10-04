Diljit Dosanjh Shows Excitement For Hombale Films’ Kantara Chapter 1, Says He Can’t Wait To Watch It

Kantara: Chapter 1, from Hombale Films, is breaking records with its outstanding reviews. Featuring Diljit Dosanjh's song, it showcases a multilingual approach that celebrates cultural roots.

Hombale Films' latest release, Kantara: Chapter 1, has taken the cinema world by storm. From its opening day, it has received outstanding reviews nationwide. Both audiences and critics are praising it as the year's biggest film. It is not only breaking records but also setting new standards in the industry. The film's success is celebrated by fans, celebrities, and media alike.

Diljit Dosanjh, who lent his voice to the song "Rebel" in the movie, shared his enthusiasm on social media. He posted some behind-the-scenes photos from the track and expressed his eagerness to watch the film. In his post, he wrote: "AUM Can't Wait To Watch Kantara: Chapter 1 Congratulations @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms And Thx To Master Ji @ganeshacharyaa".

Kantara: Chapter 1 stands out as one of Hombale Films' most ambitious projects. The creative team behind this cinematic marvel includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan. Their combined efforts have crafted a visually stunning and emotionally resonant narrative.

Film's Multilingual Release

The film was released on October 2 in multiple languages including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English. This multilingual approach allows it to reach a diverse audience while staying true to its cultural roots.

Hombale Films continues to challenge the norms of Indian cinema with Kantara: Chapter 1. The film offers an immersive experience that celebrates folklore and faith while showcasing cinematic excellence.

As Kantara: Chapter 1 continues its successful run in theatres, it is clear that Hombale Films has delivered a masterpiece that resonates with viewers across different regions and languages.