Director Suparn S Varma Finds a Brother in Vishal Mishra While Searching for the Soul of His Film HAQ

Writer, filmmaker, and showrunner Suparn S Varma, known for his gripping and emotionally layered storytelling in The Family Man 2 and Rana Naidu, brings his vision to the big screen with HAQ, a film that reopens old wounds, questions justice, and stirs a national conversation around one of India's most debated court cases.

The full HAQ soundtrack album, composed entirely by Vishal Mishra, released yesterday. Each song adds a new emotional layer to the film's journey, capturing love, loss, and the deep ache of truth. The first two singles, "Qubool" and "Dil Tod Gaya Tu", had already struck a chord with listeners. While "Qubool" celebrates the pure love between Shazia Bano and Abbas, "Dil Tod Gaya Tu" echoes heartbreak and longing, and the other three songs Haq Hai Mera, Kya Paaya, Jhoom Banware will also win your hearts.

While Suparn brought depth and sensitivity to the story through his direction, he knew the film needed something more, music that would capture its soul. That search led him to Vishal Mishra, the celebrated composer and singer known for his heartfelt melodies.

Taking to Instagram, Suparn shared a heartfelt note about how their collaboration went beyond music.

He wrote:

"The pursuit of art is a magical field. Sometimes you go to find music and discover a brother. Music was never a part of the beautiful script written by @reshunath but I always heard it in my heart. While shooting the film, I kept finding places to take shots because I knew I would find the music. Then I found @vishalmishraofficial and he found the soul of the film."

"His family in London adopted me as we kept composing songs, and his collaborator and wordsmith @mekaushalkishore found the right words as we embarked on a mad journey. The music of #Haq is truly special... it will break your heart, heal your heart, and make your spirit soar."

Responding to Suparn's post, Vishal Mishra commented, "So much love brother, always here."

Written by Reshu Nath, Haq is more than just a courtroom drama; it is a mirror to the nation's conscience, a powerful reflection on justice, faith, and equality. The film is directed by Suparn S Varma, produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, and is slated to release in theatres on November 7, 2025.