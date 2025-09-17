Disha Patani House Firing Case: Two Accused From Goldy Brar-Rohit Godara Gang Killed In Encounter

Two individuals associated with Goldy Brar's gang were killed in a police encounter in Ghaziabad following a shooting incident at Disha Patani's residence. The incident underscores ongoing tensions involving criminal gangs and the swift response by law enforcement.

Two individuals linked to the Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang were killed in a police encounter in Ghaziabad. They were involved in a shooting incident at Bollywood actor Disha Patani's Bareilly home. The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) confirmed their gang affiliation.

The suspects, Ravindra and Arun, were intercepted by a joint team from the STF's Noida unit and Delhi Police in Tronica City, Ghaziabad. During the confrontation, both sustained severe injuries and later died in the hospital. A glock, a zigana pistol, and numerous cartridges were recovered from the scene.

Details of the Shooting Incident

On September 12, around 3:30 am, two men on a motorbike fired shots outside Disha Patani's residence in Bareilly. Her father reported that they fired 10 to 15 rounds rapidly. The attackers used a foreign-made pistol for this act.

A social media post claimed responsibility for the attack on behalf of gangster Goldy Brar's associates. It was later deleted along with the account. The post suggested that the firing was retaliation for derogatory remarks against spiritual figures Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj.

Response from Authorities

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured Disha Patani's father of their safety. Jagdish Singh Patani, a retired deputy superintendent of police, expressed his concerns over the terrifying experience.

Jagdish Patani recounted waking up to barking dogs and witnessing the shooting at their home. He immediately informed law enforcement about the attack. The family was deeply shaken by this event.

This incident highlights ongoing tensions involving criminal gangs and their violent actions. The swift response by law enforcement underscores efforts to maintain public safety amidst such threats.