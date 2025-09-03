Disha Patani Makes An International Leap With The Teaser Of Her Holllywood Debut Holiguards

Disha Patani took her biggest career leap yet, putting India on the world map. The actress stunned global audiences as the teaser of Kevin Spacey's Holiguards, which also marks her Hollywood debut, was unveiled at the prestigious Venice Film Festival.

In the teaser, Disha is seen stepping into a supernatural universe torn apart by ancient warrior factions, and she doesn't just look the part; she owns it. Showcasing her supernatural side with a mix of intensity and allure, she also flexes her action chops in slick combat sequences that prove she can hold her own in the genre on an international stage. The teaser positions her not merely as a Bollywood star venturing west, but as a performer ready to command the screen with a magnetic global presence.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Spacey, Holiguards is a supernatural action-thriller set in a dystopian near-future where two secret warrior clans, the Holiguards and the Statiguards, wage war for humanity's fate. With an ensemble cast featuring Dolph Lundgren, Tyrese Gibson, and Brianna Hildebrand, the film is already being pegged as the launchpad for a larger franchise.

For Disha, this collaboration is just one highlight in a career slate that is eclectic. On home turf, she's gearing up to charm audiences in the star-studded Welcome 3, bringing freshness to one of Bollywood's most beloved comedy franchises. She will also be seen in the highly anticipated second instalment of Kalki, a project that has already stirred fan frenzy with its promise of scale and spectacle. And adding yet another feather to her cap, Disha will soon be entering Vishal Bhardwaj's cinematic universe with a specially written cameo opposite Shahid Kapoor.