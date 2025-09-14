Disha Patani Shares First Post After Firing At Her Bareilly Home; Makes A Public Appearance In NY

Disha Patani attended a Calvin Klein event in New York, marking her first public appearance since a shooting incident occurred outside her home in Bareilly. The incident, linked to her sister Khushboo's comments, stirred significant online confusion and backlash.

Actor Disha Patani was recently seen in New York City, marking her first public appearance since shots were fired outside her home in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The incident was linked to comments made by her sister, Khushboo Patani. Disha attended an event as the brand ambassador for Calvin Klein, where she wore a striking backless black gown. Her appearance comes shortly after the unsettling event at her residence.

Khushboo Patani, a former army officer, had criticised Aniruddhacharya Maharaj over his views on live-in relationships. This led to confusion online, with many mistakenly believing she referred to Premanand Ji Maharaj. The mix-up resulted in significant trolling, prompting Khushboo to clarify that her comments were solely aimed at Aniruddhacharya Maharaj. She also warned of legal action if the harassment continued.

Firing Incident Details

The firing incident occurred earlier this week around 4:30 am outside Disha's house in Bareilly. Authorities reported that several rounds were fired, including two rounds of aerial shots. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Virendra and Mahendra Dhelana claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post, issuing a warning to the film industry.

The brothers stated in their message: "I, Virendra Charan, Mahendra Saran (Delana), brothers, today the firing that happened at Khushboo Patani/Disha Patani's (Bollywood actress) house (Villa No. 40, Civil Lines, Bareilly, UP), we got it done. She insulted our revered saints (Premanand Ji Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj). She tried to demean our Sanatan Dharma. The insult of our deities will not be tolerated. This was just a trailer. Next time, if she or anyone else shows disrespect towards our religion, then no one in their house will be left alive."

Family's Reaction

Disha's father, Jagdish Patani, spoke to ANI defending Khushboo and emphasised that her remarks were misrepresented. He stated: "...Khushboo (sister of actor Disha Patani) was misrepresented. Her name was dragged into the matter of Premanand Ji Maharaj. We are Sanatanis, and we respect the sadhus and saints. If someone is misrepresenting her statement, it is a conspiracy to demean us…"

Despite the gravity of the situation outside her home in Uttar Pradesh, Disha has not yet publicly commented on the incident.