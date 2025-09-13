Disha Patani's Dad Gives 1st Statement On Firing At Bareilly: Home: 8-10 Rounds Were Fired

Disha Patani's Bareilly home was targeted in a shooting incident by unidentified assailants. The police have initiated an investigation to ensure safety.



Early on Friday morning, two unknown individuals fired shots at the Bareilly home of Bollywood actress Disha Patani. The incident occurred around 3:30 am in the Civil Lines area. SSP Bareilly, Anurag Arya, confirmed that the attackers were on a motorbike when they opened fire.

Disha Patani's father, Jagdish Patani, shared his experience of the alarming event on Saturday. He described how the attackers fired 8-10 rounds at their residence. Jagdish Patani, a retired police officer, mentioned that the gunshots were not locally made but foreign-manufactured.

Police Response and Investigation

The police responded swiftly to the shooting at Jagdish Patani's house. SSP Anurag Arya stated that an FIR was filed at Kotwali police station under various sections. Armed officers have been stationed to ensure the family's safety.

Five teams have been established under SP City and SP Crime to investigate further. "We will take strict action against those involved," said SSP Arya. He personally met with the family to assure them of their protection.

Assailants and Responsibility

The assailants who attacked Disha Patani's home remain unidentified. However, Jagdish Patani mentioned learning from social media that Goldy Brar might have claimed responsibility for the attack. This claim has not been verified yet.

The police are actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the culprits. They are making every effort to resolve this case swiftly and ensure justice is served.

The incident has raised concerns about security in the area, prompting authorities to take additional measures for public safety. More information is expected as investigations continue.