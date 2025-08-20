Dissha Pardeshi Embarks On A Creative Journey Behind The Camera With Her Own Production Banner

Dissha Pardeshi, widely loved for her role as Tulja in the popular Zee Marathi show Lakhat Ek Amcha Dada, is stepping into an exciting new chapter in her career. Known for her versatility on screen, Dissha is now exploring something different, this time not just as an actor, but also as a producer. She is currently producing a new vertical series under her own banner, Unity Culture Production, in collaboration with Zee5, titled "Var Var Che Swayamvar."

Speaking about this new journey, Dissha shared, "Till now I have worked as an actor in this industry and now I have taken a baby step up by starting my production house. We all work step by step and all our effort goes into making a good product. However, as the name suggests 'Unity Culture', it is important for me to think about my unit and how I can keep them happy and nurture them with the best of my capabilities. If there is harmony in the unity, the end product will always be great."

This Vertical series project marks more than just a new role for Dissha, it reflects her vision of collaboration and creativity. Moving beyond her familiar on-screen presence, she is diving into the world of production with a focus on storytelling, innovation, and nurturing her team.

Dissha has always been known for choosing meaningful projects. From acting in Musafiraa, filmed in the beautiful landscapes of Scotland, to being part of the National Award-winning short film Front Foot, she has consistently proven her dedication to her craft. Alongside her impactful performances, she has also worked with well-known brands like Malabar Gold & Diamonds, BIBA, and Lenskart, making her a familiar face to many.

With "Var Var Che Swayamvar," Dissha is taking her career to another level. For her, this venture is not just about producing content but about shaping an environment where creativity thrives and people feel valued. Fans and followers can look forward to seeing a fresh, bold, and inspiring side of Dissha as she takes charge behind the camera.

As she embarks on this new adventure, Dissha Pardeshi is proving that growth in the entertainment world comes not only from performing in front of the camera but also from creating and shaping stories behind it. With her passion and philosophy of harmony in unity, she is opening an exciting chapter in her journey, one that promises to be full of innovation, creativity, and inspiration.