Divya Dutta Dazzles In Black-and-Gold Saree At The 82nd Venice International Film Festival

National Award-winning actor Divya Dutta turned heads with her regal presence at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, being held at the iconic Venice Lido from 27th August to 6th September 2025. She is there for the screening of her film Echoes of Valour.

Divya walked in wearing a breathtaking black-and-gold saree, paired with a chic black blouse and statement earrings. The look struck the perfect balance between tradition and modernity, celebrating Indian craftsmanship on an international stage.

With a career spanning acclaimed films like Veer-Zaara, Delhi-6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Stanley Ka Dabba, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Sheer Qorma, Sharmaji ki beti, Chhaava, and her National Award-winning performance in Irada, Divya has consistently brought depth, authenticity, and brilliance to the screen. She has also been applauded for her versatility across platforms, cinema, OTT, and literature.

The film Echoes of Valour stars Neeraj Kabi alongside Divya in lead roles.

Inspired by the real-life experiences of Shukla Bandopadhyay, the mother of an Indian Army soldier, the film explores love, resilience and sacrifice through the lens of a military family.

Recently, Divya wowed audiences with her telugu debut series called Mayasabha, further cementing her reputation as an artist unafraid to experiment across mediums.

Speaking at Venice, Divya shared, "It is always an honor to represent Indian cinema at such a global platform. Wearing a saree here feels like carrying my culture with me, and I am humbled by the love and warmth it has received. I am looking forward to the screening here."

Divya Dutta's presence at Venice is not just about style, it is a celebration of Indian cinema's growing global footprint, and a reminder of the power of authentic storytelling that transcends borders.