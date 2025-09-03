Divya Dutta Wins Hearts With Echoes Of Valour At The 82nd Venice International Film Festival

National Award-winning actor Divya Dutta has once again proven why she is one of the most admired names in Indian cinema. At the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, her latest film Echoes of Valour received an overwhelming response, with audiences and critics lauding the film's powerful storytelling.

Directed by Indira Dhar, Echoes of Valour stars Divya Dutta alongside Neeraj Kabi in a deeply emotional narrative inspired by the real-life experiences of Shukla Bandopadhyay, the mother of an Indian Army soldier. The film explores love, resilience, and sacrifice.

Divya's performance has been singled out for its depth and sensitivity, with international critics praising her ability to embody strength and vulnerability in the same frame.

Looking resplendent in her black-and-gold saree on the Venice red carpet, Divya not only represented Indian fashion with grace but also brought Indian storytelling to the forefront of world cinema.

From Veer-Zaara and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to her National Award-winning turn in Irada, Divya has built a repertoire of unforgettable performances across cinema, OTT, and even literature. Her recent success with the Telugu series Mayasabha further showcased her ability to transcend language and format with ease.

Speaking after the rousing reception, an elated Divya said, "The love we received here in Venice is truly overwhelming. To see our story connect so deeply with people from across the world is every artist's dream. I am grateful to be part of a film that celebrates resilience and honors the sacrifices of our soldiers and their families."

With Echoes of Valour winning admiration on the global stage, Divya Dutta has reaffirmed her place as one of India's finest actors.