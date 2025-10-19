Diwali 2025: Ibrahim Ali Khan Brings In Festive Charm With Brothers Taimur & Jeh But His Caption Wins Hearts

Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a joyful Diwali moment with his brothers, Taimur and Jeh, on social media. He also expressed his concerns about the media attention they face as star kids while navigating his acting career amidst mixed reviews.



Diwali celebrations are in full swing, and Bollywood stars are actively participating in the festivities. Recently, Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a delightful photo with his half-brothers, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. After attending a Diwali party, Ibrahim posted this picture on his social media account. The Khan brothers posed together, creating a mix of adorable and playful vibes.

A few days ago, Ibrahim uploaded a picture with Taimur and Jeh on Instagram. He added a humorous caption to the post: "Teeno bhai teeno tabahi happydiwali." If you haven't seen the picture yet, it's worth checking out. For those unfamiliar, Ibrahim is Saif Ali Khan's son from his first marriage to Amrita Singh. Taimur and Jeh are Saif's children from his second marriage to Kareena Kapoor.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's Perspective on Media Attention

In an earlier interview with Filmfare, Ibrahim opened up about his experiences growing up as a star kid. He expressed concern for Taimur and Jeh due to their constant media attention. "So, I see Jehangir and Taimur. And a part of me does feel bad for them," he said. He noted that Taimur, who is nearly eight years old, often gets photographed by the media when he steps out of the house. Similarly, Jeh, who is around four or five years old, also faces similar attention.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's Career Journey

On the professional front, Ibrahim debuted in Bollywood with the film Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor. His performance in this Netflix movie received significant criticism regarding his acting abilities. Following its release on OTT platforms, another film featuring Ibrahim titled Sarzameen premiered directly on JioHotstar. This film garnered mixed reviews from both audiences and critics.

The young actor's journey highlights the challenges faced by star kids in balancing public scrutiny and personal growth. Despite mixed reactions to his work so far, Ibrahim continues to pursue his passion for acting while navigating the complexities of fame.