Do You Know? Anurag Kashyap's Real-life Nickname Is Rinku, While Vedika Pinto Plays Rinku In Nishaanchi?

Amazon MGM Studios India has set the stage abuzz with the trailer of its upcoming theatrical release, Nishaanchi. Packed with an explosive mix of action, drama, and comedy, the trailer offers a glimpse into a high-octane narrative filled with power-packed sequences and sharp humor. Staying true to the unmistakable style of Anurag Kashyap's filmmaking, the film also introduces Aaishvary Thackeray in a striking debut. But did you know there's a fun fact about Anurag Kashyap's nickname that also finds a reference in the film?

Anurag Kashyap's nickname is "Rinku," and coincidentally, Vedika Pinto's character in the film is also named Rinku. It's quite interesting to see how this real-life name has been adapted into the story. In fact, every time someone called out "Rinku" on set, both Anurag Kashyap and Vedika would turn, leaving the team in splits.

Moreover, the film marks the powerful acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who will be seen in a high-octane double role, starring alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi is directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap.

Get ready for bullets, betrayal, and brotherhood only in theatres on September 19.