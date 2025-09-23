Don 3 Villain Name: Tamil Star Arjun Das To Join Ranveer Singh As Antagonist After Vikrant Massey’s Exit?

Don 3 faces casting shifts with Kiara Advani replaced by Kriti Sanon, while Arjun Das may join as the antagonist. Ranveer Singh prepares for production starting in January.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, Don 3, has encountered several setbacks. Initially, Kiara Advani was cast as the female lead but has reportedly exited the project. Kriti Sanon is now expected to take her place. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey was rumoured to play the villain but allegedly withdrew due to dissatisfaction with the role's depth.

Reports from Pinkvilla indicate that Tamil actor Arjun Das might portray the antagonist in Don 3. Known for his roles in films like Master and Kaithi, Arjun is said to be in discussions with director Farhan Akhtar. If finalised, this would mark his Bollywood debut. "Arjun has shown his interest too, as the character has multiple arcs and a lot more than just a run-of-the-mill antagonist," stated the report.

Don 3 Production Details

The production of Don 3 is slated to commence in January. Ranveer Singh will participate in workshops to master Don's mannerisms. He plans to infuse his unique style into the character and is eager to start this action-filled journey with Farhan Akhtar. The filmmakers aim to deliver high-intensity action sequences akin to those in Bond movies.

Internationally renowned stunt teams are reportedly involved in crafting these thrilling scenes for Don 3. The goal is to match the tension and excitement seen in iconic action films. This ambitious approach highlights their commitment to delivering an exhilarating cinematic experience.

Ranveer Singh Faces Criticism

Following the official announcement of Don 3, Ranveer Singh faced significant backlash. Many compared him unfavourably to Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who previously starred in this iconic franchise. Despite this criticism, Ranveer remains focused on bringing his interpretation of Don to life.

The anticipation surrounding Don 3 continues to build as fans eagerly await further updates on casting and production developments. With its promising cast and ambitious action sequences, the film aims to captivate audiences upon release.