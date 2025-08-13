Ek Chatur Naar First Look: Divya Khossla-Neil Nitin Mukesh Bring Comedy Thriller Chase To Theatres On Sept 12

Ek Chatur Naar First Look: After sparking buzz with glimpses of Divya Khossla's new look, her lively BTS dance on Sridevi's iconic 'Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hain', and Neil Nitin Mukesh's surprise 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din' moves, the first look is finally here. T-Series has finally put all speculation to rest by unveiling the first look motion posters of its upcoming film Ek Chatur Naar, starring Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The reveal finally brings the story's thrilling tone to light, promising clever plot twists that will take you on a gripping ride of drama and edge-of-the-seat thrills.

Versatile actress Divya Khossla returns with a never-seen-before avatar, this time exuding sharp wit, charm, and an unpredictable edge. Neil Nitin Mukesh, known for his intense and serious roles, will be surprising fans with a unique look of his own.

These first look posters end the guessing game and invite you to catch the chase in a film full of hidden layers.

T-series presents, A Merry Go Round Studios Production, Directed by Umesh Shukla, Produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh and Zeeshan Ahmad. 'Ek Chatur Naar' starring Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Is releasing in Cinemas on 12th September 2025.