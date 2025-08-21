Ek Deewane Ki DEEWAANIYAT First Look Out: Harshvardhan Rane And Sonam Bajwa Starrer Locks The Release Date

The much-awaited first poster of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki DEEWAANIYAT has been unveiled, and the film is officially set for a grand release this Diwali on 21st October 2025.

The craze for Harshvardhan Rane continues to grow from strength to strength, and after the cult success of Sanam Teri Kasam earlier this year, fans are eagerly awaiting his next big release. Securing a Diwali release slot-typically reserved for event blockbusters and superstar-led projects-highlights just how high the anticipation is for this musical drama.

Billed as a Musical Obsessive Romantic Drama, Ek Deewane Ki DEEWAANIYAT is produced by Anshul Garg under his banner Desi Music Factory and co-produced by Raghav Sharma. The film is written by Mushtaq Shaikh and co-written by Milap Milan Zaveri, who also directs the project. This marks Anshul Garg's debut as a feature film producer, following his success in the music industry with Desi Music Factory and Play DMF.

Speaking about the film, director Milap Milan Zaveri said,

"This is a passionate love story at its core. Harshvardhan and Sonam's chemistry is electrifying, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it this Diwali."

The film also brings Sonam Bajwa to the big screen in a striking new avatar, pairing her opposite Harshvardhan Rane for the first time. Their fiery chemistry is already evident in the first look poster, igniting anticipation for a festive release that promises music, passion, and drama in equal measure.