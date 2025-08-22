Ek Deewane Ki DEEWAANIYAT Teaser Out: Harshvardhan Rane And Sonam Bajwa Starrer Promises A Storm This Diwali

As the genre of romance takes over the Hindi film industry, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa are set to bring an intense love story to the big screens this Diwali with Ek Deewane Ke DEEWANIYAT. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film's teaser has been released today and it offers an intense story of love, passion and betrayal.

The film will arrive in theatres on October 21, and marks the production debut of Play DMF founder Anshul Garg, who is quite excited about this new venture. "DEEWAANIYAT is about emotions that are extreme and unforgettable. The teaser captures some of that fire, and I hope audiences connect with its intensity as much as they have with its music," he says.

Ek Deewane Ki DEEWANIYAT is written by Mushtaq Shaikh, with Milap also serving as the co-writer. It is co-produced by Raghav Sharma and the teaser gives the audience an insight into the world filled with passion, heartbreak and obsession, hinting at a gripping tale of romance, jealousy, anger and betrayal, with emotions running at their most intense. The first time pairing of Harshvardhan and Sonam, and their chemistry has already struck a chord with the audience's hearts.