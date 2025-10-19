Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Early Review: Will Harshvardhan’s Film Re-Create Sanam Teri Kasam Magic? Check Tweet

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Early Review: Remember when Harshvardhan Rane had left everyone in absolute awe of his lover boy image with Sanam Teri Kasam? The movie was quite popular among fans and took the box office by a storm during its re-release. And now, Harshvardhan is back in the headlines as he is coming with a yet another romantic drama. We are talking about Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Helmed and written by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also features Sonam Bajwa, Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles.

To note, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat marks Harshvardhan's first collaboration with Sonam Bajwa and their chemistry in the trailer has got everyone quite excited. The movie revolves around unconditional love and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has already managed to create a massive buzz in the town with its soul stirring songs. Every song of the movie has managed to win hearts which has added to the excitement for Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. With the cast, songs and trailer created massive buzz around Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, it has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. And now we have our hands on the early review of the movie

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Early Review

As per a viral tweet doing the rounds on micro-blogging site Twitter, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a 'next superhit'. Another tweet emphasised that Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer, which has a runtime of 2 hours 20 minutes, has got A certificate by the censor board along with 6 changes including removing a Mantralaya shot, muting "sleep with her," and replacing words like "Raavan" with "villain" and "maal" with "ladki. To note, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has become the first movie which is releasing on Diwali with an A certificate. While fans are hopeful about the success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, it will be interesting to see if it can recreate the magic of Sanam Teri Kasam.

Meanwhile, director Milap Zaveri recently called Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Song Mera Hua his personal favourite, and stated (in a report in Bollywood Bubble), "I'm grateful that Anshul (Garg) gave this song to me for this film. The way Adil Shaikh has beautifully choreographed, shot and imagined the song in the rain, in the night, with blue umbrellas and the slow motion of the raindrops was really amazing".