Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: Harshvardhan Rane And Sonam Bajwa Bring Intensity To Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga Song

The buzz around Ek Deewane Ki DEEWANIYAT continues to rise as the makers have unveiled striking posters for their upcoming song Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga, set to release on 15th September 2025. Featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, the posters capture two contrasting moods - raw heartbreak and fiery passion - offering a glimpse into the emotional world of the film.

Composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George, with soulful vocals by Neha Kakkar and Farhan Sabri, and lyrics penned by Asim Raza and Sameer Anjaan, the song promises to be a haunting exploration of love, pain, and longing.

Produced by Anshul Garg under the banner of Desi Movies Factory and co-produced by Raghav Sharma, the film is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and written by Mushtaq Shaikh with dialogues and co-writing by Zaveri himself.

The two posters released today reveal a sharp contrast between the film's leads: one featuring Harshvardhan Rane in a moment of intense vulnerability, and the other spotlighting Sonam Bajwa in a powerful dance sequence. Together, they set the tone for a musical journey that blends passion with storytelling.

Speaking about the track, the makers expressed excitement at bringing back a soulful yet dramatic soundscape that audiences will relate to deeply. With its powerful vocals and evocative visuals, Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga is positioned to be a major highlight of the film's album.

Ek Deewane Ki DEEWANIYAT, which also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, is a musical, obsessive romantic drama that releases this Diwali, on 21st October 2025. With the title track Deewaniyat already creating waves, expectations are sky-high for this next release.

As the countdown to the song launch begins, Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga looks ready to strike a chord with audiences and add another layer to this highly anticipated film's narrative.