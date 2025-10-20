Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Overseas Review: Is Harshvardhan-Sonam's Film Worth Watching?

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat overseas review: Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane is making a return to cinemas with his new film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Following the success of the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, this romantic drama features Sonam Bajwa as the female lead alongside Harshvardhan. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film promises an engaging mix of romance and drama that will captivate audiences.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is scheduled to release on October 21, coinciding with Diwali festivities. This timing sets it up for a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma. The film's storyline and performances have already garnered early praise, increasing anticipation among fans eager to see Harshvardhan and Sonam's on-screen chemistry.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Censor Board Review: Overseas Revuew Before Release

The first review of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has gone viral on social media, further fueling excitement. The reviewer described it as "a film straight from the heart - a blend of love, pain, and obsession that leaves a lasting mark." Harshvardhan Rane's intense performance and Sonam Bajwa's graceful portrayal were particularly highlighted.

The music in the film has also been praised for its ability to add depth to the story. Despite some slow moments and familiar tropes, the emotional core remains strong. The director, Milap Zaveri, successfully brings back an old-school romance vibe with modern intensity.

Plot and Cast Details

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat explores themes of unconditional love through its unique storyline. The film has been certified A by the censor board, marking it as Bollywood's first 'Adults Only' release in over two decades during Diwali. Its melodious soundtrack and festive release timing have generated significant curiosity among audiences seeking bold romantic narratives.

The reviewer concluded by stating that "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is for true romantics who believe in passion that burns beyond logic." This statement encapsulates the essence of the film and sets expectations for viewers looking forward to experiencing this intense romantic drama.

As excitement builds around Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, fans are eagerly awaiting its release to witness Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's sizzling chemistry on screen. With its engaging plot and captivating performances, this film promises to be a memorable addition to Bollywood's romantic genre.